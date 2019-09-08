﻿
Mrs Hinch reveals why she turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer

We would have loved to see her on the show!

Andrea Caamano

The full line-up has been revealed for weeks and the Strictly Come Dancing launch show finally aired on Saturday night, revealing to the nation which celebrities and professional dancers have been partnered together to compete for the glitterball – but did you know that Mrs Hinch had been asked to take part?

The Instagram cleaning sensation made the surprising revelation over the weekend whilst watching the show's first episode, and explained to her loyal two million fans why she had decided to decline the offer – despite loving the programme!

"I love this programme," she told her fans via Instagram Stories. "As you can see I am not on it, I couldn't because it takes so much training and you have to be away from family for a bit to be able to train that much and obviously I've just had Ronnie and it wasn't the timing but you never know, maybe one year." The mother-of-one, who welcomed her first son in June, continued: "To me it's mad because celebrities go on that and I am not a celeb, so imagine I am on there and just come out and someone says 'who are you' I'll be like' Mrs Hinch!'"

No one can deny it's been an incredible year for Sophie Hinchliffe. Since going viral towards the end of 2018 with her cleaning tips she has amassed an incredible 2.7 million followers on social media. She has appeared on This Morning, been on the front cover of several magazines, written her own book, which quickly became a number one bestseller, and has recently announced the launch of her first Activity Journal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Hinchers ... Here he is ... my world 🌍 Meet Baby Hinch ... Our Ronnie 💙 People may think this sounds silly but I never realised how much Instagram has become a huge part of my every day ‘Hinch life’ and it’s safe to say that I really miss you all 💛 But it was definitely the right decision to have this little break and make the most of this time with my boys, and it really is so beautiful 💙 I wanted to say that we all know our babies don’t come with an instruction manual, so I’m not afraid to admit that I am learning something new every single day and some days it can be really scary! Sometimes when he cries I feel like my heart is in my throat. I keep waking up in the middle of the night just to check his chest ... I check my bags and then check them again before we leave the house . I’ve even been spoiling Henry more than I did before because I don’t ever want him feeling left out! My brain feels pretty exhausted at the moment 🙈 but I wouldn’t have it any other way! So as much as I am living my own little real life dream right now and I feel so so blessed .. As a new mum it’s ok to admit to feeling a little bit scared and not getting everything right first time round. No one is perfect! We are all simply trying to live the best lives we can 🙏🏼 Obviously I’ve still been browsing insta here and there 😉 and it makes me SO happy to see you all Hinching away , tagging me , messaging me and keeping the fun going! Thank you 🙏🏼 And I know for sure now that with or without Mrs Hinch ... my Hinchers keep on hinching!! And this makes me the happiest Hincher there is 😉💪🏼 I want to say a big Thank You to @chelseawhitephotog for capturing these memories for us and gifting me and my family our first newborn photo shoot! You were absolutely amazing! So to our darling son Ronnie, baby Hinch .. you have no idea how loved you are in this world already 🌍 ATB xxx

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

 

On top of her professional successes, she has become a mother for the first time. The star and her husband Jamie welcomed their first son back in June and announced the news via Instagram. "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here," her husband wrote in the caption. "Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn't think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong.

"For once, I am completely lost for words," he added. "All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you'll understand that we'll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble." The proud dad then revealed he cannot wait to take care of his young family. "I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son," he gushed.

We're not surprised Strictly reached out, her 'Hinch Army' would fully support her all the way!

