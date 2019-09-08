Mrs Hinch reveals why she turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer We would have loved to see her on the show!

The full line-up has been revealed for weeks and the Strictly Come Dancing launch show finally aired on Saturday night, revealing to the nation which celebrities and professional dancers have been partnered together to compete for the glitterball – but did you know that Mrs Hinch had been asked to take part?

The Instagram cleaning sensation made the surprising revelation over the weekend whilst watching the show's first episode, and explained to her loyal two million fans why she had decided to decline the offer – despite loving the programme!

"I love this programme," she told her fans via Instagram Stories. "As you can see I am not on it, I couldn't because it takes so much training and you have to be away from family for a bit to be able to train that much and obviously I've just had Ronnie and it wasn't the timing but you never know, maybe one year." The mother-of-one, who welcomed her first son in June, continued: "To me it's mad because celebrities go on that and I am not a celeb, so imagine I am on there and just come out and someone says 'who are you' I'll be like' Mrs Hinch!'"

No one can deny it's been an incredible year for Sophie Hinchliffe. Since going viral towards the end of 2018 with her cleaning tips she has amassed an incredible 2.7 million followers on social media. She has appeared on This Morning, been on the front cover of several magazines, written her own book, which quickly became a number one bestseller, and has recently announced the launch of her first Activity Journal.

On top of her professional successes, she has become a mother for the first time. The star and her husband Jamie welcomed their first son back in June and announced the news via Instagram. "Hello Hinchers... Mr Hinch here," her husband wrote in the caption. "Yesterday, the 20th June 2019, at 4.11am, I watched my wife, the love of my life, bring our beautiful son, Ronnie James George Hinchliffe into the world, weighing in at 6lbs 1 oz. I didn't think I could love Soph any more than I already do, but I was so very wrong.

"For once, I am completely lost for words," he added. "All I can say is thank you for your unbelievable kindness, loyalty and the most pure and genuine love we both feel from you all. I know you'll understand that we'll be quiet for a while whilst we take these precious moments in and enjoy our baby bubble." The proud dad then revealed he cannot wait to take care of his young family. "I will be spending today and the rest of my life caring for, looking after and protecting my beautiful wife and son," he gushed.

We're not surprised Strictly reached out, her 'Hinch Army' would fully support her all the way!