Michelle Visage reveals famous guest who'll be cheering her on from the Strictly audience Shantay!

Michelle Visage will no doubt have drag queens up and down the country cheering her on during her Strictly Come Dancing journey. But there's one famous face who we're particularly excited about seeing in the audience – the one and only RuPaul! Michelle, who is a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, has excitedly revealed that the 58-year-old could very well make an appearance on the BBC One show – and we can't contain our excitement!

Asked by HELLO! about the possibility of RuPaul making an appearance one Saturday night, Michelle replied: "Are you kidding me? He's so excited. He comes to see whatever he can, when he has time, so will hopefully be in town when we're filming and if he is he'll be here – he absolutely wouldn't miss it. Yeah, I'd love it. I'd love there to be a night I can do a Ru song as well, so we'll see… it's all about the timing like the stars have to be aligned for that." We're certainly keeping our fingers crossed!

Let's hope RuPaul's schedule allows him to visit!

GALLERY: Official pictures of Strictly contestants released

Having been a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race since 2011, Michelle understands the importance of critique – and isn't worried about what the Strictly judges may throw her way. She added: "Listen, I am a person that can give critique and take critique, I know how important critique is. So I think a lot of the papers and media sites think I'm just going to like lash out – no – I'm here to learn. And if Craig (Revel Horwood) wants to tell me something, I'm going to listen! That's what I'm here to do, so I'm actually really excited."

Michelle missed the Strictly launch pre-record

GALLERY: See inside the Strictly professional dancers' houses

Eagle-eyed viewers may notice that Michelle will be missing from some of Saturday's launch show. The TV star was still in America due to other filming commitments and couldn’t get back to the UK in time for the pre-record. Luckily she did make it back in time to find out who her Strictly partner will be... Giovanni Pernice!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.