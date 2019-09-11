Jamie Laing offered I'm a Celebrity and Dancing on Ice after dropping out of Strictly What's Jamie Laing's next move after leaving Strictly?

Jamie Laing has opened up about being forced to leave Strictly Come Dancing after scoring a foot injury, and joked that he wanted to "do them all" when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield offered him potential stints on Dancing on Ice and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! instead. Chatting on This Morning on Wednesday, he explained that he noticed he had hurt himself during the launch show, saying: "I jumped up and slid… into the wonderful Oti and as I hopped up like a jack in the box, it felt like something had hit me from the back… And I said, 'Oti I feel like something has happened to my foot,' and she said, 'Dance!' And being British, you just smile and carry on with the whole thing."

Jamie opened up about leaving Strictly

He revealed that he visited four specialists to try to find a solution to the "nasty tear", adding: "I went to four different specialists for someone to say, 'It's going to be okay but they said, 'It's not going to be alright.' […] It's quite upsetting. When you're in a show like that, and you make friends with everyone, to have it taken away from you, it's pretty upsetting."

Jamie said he'd be up for I'm a Celeb or Dancing on Ice

Although his time on Strictly might be over (for now!), Phil joked that his foot would be recovered just in time for Dancing on Ice, saying: "Well eight weeks, you can skate?" He added: "Is the jungle coming up?" Jamie replied: "Hey, there we go… Let me do all of them!" Jamie confirmed that he wouldn't be able to dance on Strictly in early September, telling his Instagram followers: "Hello everyone, I just want to give an update. I won't be dancing in Strictly because of my injury, which is really upsetting and devastating to be honest. But when these things happen, you have to be positive and when life throws you curveballs, you have to knock it out of the park."

