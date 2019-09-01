John Barrowman returns to Dancing on Ice in new role He's lacing up his boots!

The New Year always brings a new season of Dancing on Ice, and it looks like one of the highlights of the winter TV schedule is about to get more fabulous than ever. Actor, presenter, and reality show star John Barrowman is set to join the judging panel of the ITV show when it returns to our screens in January 2020, alongside skating Olympic medallists Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean and dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo.

Last year's contestants included Gemma Collins and eventual winner James Jordan

In a statement, ITV announced: "A veteran of stage and screen, John Barrowman MBE will be providing his very own expert critique as a fresh assortment of famous faces take to the ice next year." John commented: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing on Ice family. Unlike most, I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe shared why he makes such a good fit for the show, adding: "John’s quick wit, inimitable talent and all-round fabulous personality make him the perfect addition to Dancing on Ice’s all-star panel and we’re looking forward to seeing him bring his own brand of sparkle to the show.”

John appeared on the first series of Dancing on Ice in 2006

Although John didn't skate to victory as a contestant, his experience should allow him to relate to what the celebrities are going through. He's also a veteran performer, having appeared on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard and Putting it Together and in West End musicals including The Phantom of The Opera and Miss Saigon. He's acted on screen in Doctor Who and its spin-off, Torchwood, and finished third in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! In 2018.

John will replace outgoing judge Jason Gardiner on the show, which started in 2006. It is presented by This Morning colleagues Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and previous panellists include Spice Girl Emma Bunton and former British and Olympic figure skating champion Robin Cousins.

