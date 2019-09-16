Stacey Dooley is returning to Strictly Come Dancing - details Stacey Dooley won the 2018 series alongside professional dancer Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley is set to sparkle once again as she gets ready to host the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020! After winning last year's show with now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton, it seems the documentary maker can't wait to be reunited with the glitterball – and even hopes she can put her dancing shoes back on.

Speaking of her new role, Stacey said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can't wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast." But while her role on the live tour will strictly be as host, Stacey says she hopes she can return to the dance floor herself. "I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

Stacey will replace Ore Oduba as the tour's host from January next year, where she will travel to 32 shows around the country. Joining Stacey on stage will be a whole host of celebrities and professionals from this year's series who will once again perform for the judges' scores and feedback. One of those could be Stacey's boyfriend Kevin Clifton, who is currently being put through his paces by new partner Anneka Rice. Recently speaking on Anneka's Instagram account, the star said: "I'm worn out… Anneka hasn't broken a sweat, I'm done! I can't keep up."

Opening in Birmingham, the live tour will waltz its way to arenas around the UK with cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London. Audiences of the live tour will get to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show by voting for their favourite couple. Tickets will go on sale from 20 September 9am, from £35.