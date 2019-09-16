Strictly star Anton du Beke's twins George and Henrietta make adorable TV appearance Too, cute!

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke is a doting dad to two-year-old twins George and Henrietta, and on Saturday they made a rare TV appearance – much to everyone's delight. The adorable duo featured on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals alongside their mum Hannah Summers, where they filmed a special message for Anton. The pair sat on the sofa at their family home next to their mum in the short clip, as Hannah told her husband: "Hi my darling, we are here to wish you the very best. We think it's about time you bring home a trophy for this room." Turning to her son, Hannah then said: "George, what would you give daddy?" to which the little boy replied: "Ten!"

Strictly star Anton du Beke's wife Hannah Summers and their twins George and Henrietta

Anton and Hannah are protective of their children's privacy and don't share photos of them online. However, their twins made their television debut in May after Anton landed a new presenting role on This Morning. The Strictly star featured in a four-part cooking segment called Anton du Bake's Baking Fails, and George and Henrietta were filmed sitting down in the garden with their parents as Anton showed them the Victoria sponge cake that he had made.

Anton and his wife Hannah

The doting dad has previously opened up about his twins while chatting to HELLO!, and revealed that he enjoys it when they come and watch him in rehearsals. He said: "I know they can't take in what's going on, they see daddy doing something with someone else, and they are playing around and wanting to be involved. But it's quite a thing to be able to dance in front of your children."

At the moment, Anton has been busy training his new dance partner, EastEnders star Emma Barton, ahead of their first dance on Strictly Come Dancing. Anton couldn't believe his luck when he was told that he would be dancing with Emma, and it sounds like rehearsals are going well for them too. On Monday, a behind-the-scenes video was posted on the Strictly Instagram account, which showed the pair practicing their first routine. Anton told Emma that they were going to be dancing a jive, and told her: "I can't imagine things going any better."

