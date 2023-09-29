FROW and centre! Harper Beckham being mum Victoria's biggest cheerleader throughout the years

There is no denying that Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a mini-fashionista in her own right and with a fashion mogul mother like Victoria Beckham, who can blame her?
The 11-year-old has always been the former Spice Girl's biggest cheerleader, and began sitting in the front row of her shows - whether it be fashion week in London or Paris - from the tender age of two.
Since then Harper's own personal style has entirely transformed, with the youngster often donning a number of her mum's designs. We have loved seeing her evolve into the style icon she is today.
Keep scrolling to see all the times Harper has been seen cheering on Victoria from the front row…
Harper was 14 months old when she made her FROW debut, joining her mum at the presentation of her fashion label, Victoria, during New York Fashion Week in 2012. While models showcased Victoria's spring and summer looks from her casual label, Harper was oblivious to all the fuss she was making.
In 2013, Harper joined her dad on the front row, looking sweet in a pleated dress and mini topknot. All eyes were on the two-year-old, who was more interested in her fellow fashion guests than her mum's presentation!
Doing what many three-year-olds do, Harper was hilariously caught picking her nose at Victoria's 2014 show!
The little girl doesn't just attend her mum's shows. Here Harper is pictured with her parents David and Victoria and her three big brothers at Burberry's London in Los Angeles event in April 2015.
Poor Harper wasn't having the best time at her mum's Fall 2015 show in New York!
Or the following year at Victoria's Fall 2016 show. Harper sat on her dad's lap, immaculately dressed in a black cape coat with her long hair plaited in two braids.
A smile at last! In 2018, the youngest of the Beckham clan got a kiss on the cheek from her mum following Victoria's presentation. She showed off her missing front teeth as she grinned for the cameras.
How stylish does Harper look? At London Fashion Week in 2018, the budding fashionista, who sported a chic bob, could have passed as a mini Parisian!
Harper looked more comfortable than ever as she casually posed with the Hadid sisters at Paris Fashion Week last year sporting fabulous plaits and another gorgeous VB design. The trio beamed for camera following the former Spice Girl's triumph.
Harper look so grown up last year when she sported a lemon yellow floor-length gown from her mother's collection which featured lacy black detailing. Adding her own personal style to the ensemble, the 11-year-old added a chunky pair of Nike trainers.
Harper and her adoring brother Cruz looked so close when they were spotted supporting Victoria earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week. Harper upped the ante, opting for an oversized black suit that even matched her dad David Beckham - so sweet!