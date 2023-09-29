FROW and centre! Harper Beckham being mum Victoria's biggest cheerleader throughout the years

There is no denying that Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a mini-fashionista in her own right and with a fashion mogul mother like Victoria Beckham, who can blame her?

The 11-year-old has always been the former Spice Girl's biggest cheerleader, and began sitting in the front row of her shows - whether it be fashion week in London or Paris - from the tender age of two.

© Photo: Getty Images

Since then Harper's own personal style has entirely transformed, with the youngster often donning a number of her mum's designs. We have loved seeing her evolve into the style icon she is today.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Harper has been seen cheering on Victoria from the front row…