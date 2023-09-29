Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham being mum Victoria Beckham's biggest cheerleader throughout the years

FROW and centre! Harper Beckham being mum Victoria's biggest cheerleader throughout the years

The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham couldn't be more in awe of her fashionista mum...

Harper Beckham at Victoria's fashion shows through the years
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
There is no denying that Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a mini-fashionista in her own right and with a fashion mogul mother like Victoria Beckham, who can blame her?

The 11-year-old has always been the former Spice Girl's biggest cheerleader, and began sitting in the front row of her shows - whether it be fashion week in London or Paris - from the tender age of two.

harper beckham frow 2019© Photo: Getty Images

Since then Harper's own personal style has entirely transformed, with the youngster often donning a number of her mum's designs. We have loved seeing her evolve into the style icon she is today. 

Keep scrolling to see all the times Harper has been seen cheering on Victoria from the front row…

harper beckham debut© Photo: PA

Harper was 14 months old when she made her FROW debut, joining her mum at the presentation of her fashion label, Victoria, during New York Fashion Week in 2012. While models showcased Victoria's spring and summer looks from her casual label, Harper was oblivious to all the fuss she was making.

David Beckham took daughter Harper to Victoria Beckham show in New York when she was only two years old.© Getty
In 2013, Harper joined her dad on the front row, looking sweet in a pleated dress and mini topknot. All eyes were on the two-year-old, who was more interested in her fellow fashion guests than her mum's presentation!

harper beckham 2014© Photo: Getty Images

Doing what many three-year-olds do, Harper was hilariously caught picking her nose at Victoria's 2014 show! 

harper beckham at burberry© Photo: Getty Images

The little girl doesn't just attend her mum's shows. Here Harper is pictured with her parents David and Victoria and her three big brothers at Burberry's London in Los Angeles event in April 2015.

During the 2015 show, Harper looked unamused© Shutterstock
Poor Harper wasn't having the best time at her mum's Fall 2015 show in New York!

harper beckham 2016 frow© Photo: Rex

Or the following year at Victoria's Fall 2016 show. Harper sat on her dad's lap, immaculately dressed in a black cape coat with her long hair plaited in two braids.

harper beckham frow 2018© Photo: Getty Images

A smile at last! In 2018, the youngest of the Beckham clan got a kiss on the cheek from her mum following Victoria's presentation. She showed off her missing front teeth as she grinned for the cameras.

Harper posing for a photo in the middle of dad David and brother Romeo
For Victoria's 2019 show in London, Harper looked adorable in a unique bob

How stylish does Harper look? At London Fashion Week in 2018, the budding fashionista, who sported a chic bob, could have passed as a mini Parisian!

Harper wearing a dress whilst posing with models Gigi and Bella Hadid
In September 2022, Harper looked adorable whilst posing with models Gigi and Bella Hadid

 Harper looked more comfortable than ever as she casually posed with the Hadid sisters at Paris Fashion Week last year sporting fabulous plaits and another gorgeous VB design. The trio beamed for camera following the former Spice Girl's triumph.

In 2022, Harper donned one of her mother's designs for her Paris show
 Harper look so grown up last year when she sported a lemon yellow floor-length gown from her mother's collection which featured lacy black detailing.  Adding her own personal style to the ensemble, the 11-year-old added a chunky pair of Nike trainers.  

 

Harper Beckham posing next to her brother Cruz who has his arm around her
Harper looked all grown up earlier this year in Paris alongside her brother Cruz Beckham

 Harper and her adoring brother Cruz looked so close when they were spotted supporting Victoria earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week. Harper upped the ante, opting for an oversized black suit that even matched her dad David Beckham - so sweet!

