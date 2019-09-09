Ruth Langsford speaks out following Anton du Beke's remarks about his former Strictly partners Aww, Ruth

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke didn't hold back on Saturday's launch show when he found out that he was being partnered with EastEnders actress Emma Barton. The show's veteran dancer was thrilled at the choice and didn't hold back at his excitement. The elated star said: "So this is what it feels like. Oh book me in till Christmas," he said. And while Anton unintentionally appeared to be insulting his former dance partners, who have included Ruth Langsford, the This Morning star showed that there were no hard feelings after publically congratulating Emma on Twitter on Monday. "Congratulations Emma, you're going to have the BEST time, you couldn't have a better partner. You'll be FAB..U..LOUS!!" she wrote. Emma was quick to respond to Ruth's kind words, responding: "Thank you Ruth."

Ruth Langsford has spoken out to congratulate Emma Barton on having Anton du Beke as her dance partner

Following the news that he was going to be partnered with Emma, Anton told host Claudia Winkleman just how thrilled he was, before apologising to any offence he had caused his past partners, who have also included Ann Widdecombe and Susannah Constantine. "I apologise," he said. "I know it seems a bit sort of overreaction, but if you've been through what I've been through, I can't begin to tell you." Claudia then said: "Well let's leave it there because they might all have televisions."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez celebrates exciting news as she reaches big milestone

Ruth was partnered with Anton on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Anton is certainly in luck having Emma as his partner. The EastEnders star is no stranger to the dance floor and has showcased her dancing skills in the stage version of Chicago in the past, where she played the lead role of Roxy Hart. During an interview on The One Show after her Strictly signing had been revealed, she said: "I'm the biggest fan, it is sort of weird cause now I'm not going to be able to sit at home and watch it." She also opened up about her delight at getting the call confirming her place on the show. "I was over the moon," she said. "You have a lot of rehearsals and I haven't done theatre in a lot of years so I'm going to wing it."

READ: Emma Barton reveals why she cried before Strictly rehearsal

Emma is delighted with her Strictly dance partner

On Monday, the new Strictly couples began training for the first time together and Emma showed just how seriously she is taking the competition after sharing a photo on Instagram of her healthy lunch. The star had prepared her weeks' worth of meals so that she could feel energised during rehearsals. She wrote: "Five days of healthy packed lunches prepped by me this morning! ALL CHANGE! #bartonsballchange No more cheeky pasties & pork pies! Ready for a busy filming & dancing week!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.