The One Show has been moved to BBC Two - find out why

Tuesday's The One Show will be moving to BBC Two after the historic Supreme Court decision. Instead, there will be a BBC One News Special on the court ruling at 7pm. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Parliament's suspension was unlawful due to the length of the suspension and the loss of scrutiny of the executive as a result.

According to BBC News, Supreme Court president Lady Hale said: "The effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme. The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification." Downing Street has responded to say that it was "currently processing the verdict".

The leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, spoke about the ruling, saying: "It shows that the Prime Minister has acted wrongly in shutting down Parliament. It demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him and the Supreme Court therefore passes the baton to the speaker to recall Parliament. I will be in touch immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled so we can question the Prime Minister and demand that he obeys the law."

The court ruling as had a huge reaction on social media, with the top 15 Twitter trending topics focusing on the situation, including '#ByeByeBoris' and '#BorisLiedtotheQueen'. One person wrote: "Boris Johnson is now a liar BY LAW. The Supreme Court, the highest legal authority in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has now declared that #BorisLiedToTheQueen when he got her to shut down Parliament!" Another person added: "The Tories have destroyed themselves. Literally imploded. Exposed themselves for the would-be dictators they are & destroyed their careers. Whatever remain of the Tory Party now is surely unelectable. And a Labour government is coming."

