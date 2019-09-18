Alex Jones shares her secret to motherhood success in honest post The Shop Well for Less presenter deserves a break!

Alex Jones revealed how she makes time for herself now that she has two children – and it's a scenario any busy parent will relate to! The One Show star posted a photo to her Instagram stories on Wednesday that showed how she was taking a break from the demands of motherhood, and despite her star status, it wasn't a far-flung holiday or deep tissue massage.

Alex has two sons with her husband Charlie Thomson

Instead, Alex shared a snap from the inside of her car and added the caption: "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather. This is my 'me time' these days." She added a laugh-crying emoji. It's not surprising the 42-year-old needs to put her feet up sometimes. She gave birth to son Kit in May after announcing that she was pregnant live on The One Show in December 2018.

READ: Alex Jones shares adorable video of baby son Kit relaxing at home

She and her husband, Charlie Thomson, also share older son Teddy, who is two. Alex previously shared on podcast I See What You’re Saying that she was nervous about getting pregnant both times she had a child. “Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don’t know what to expect. Even with your second it’s like, ‘How am I going to do two?'” She admitted.

Alex is refreshingly honest about the ups and downs of parenthood

The mum-of-two has been very honest about sharing the bad and the good parts of parenthood on social media, asking for advice about cleaning up spit up as well as sharing sweet pictures of baby Kit and Teddy. She also wrote a book about becoming pregnant for the first time at the age of 40, Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life, which on Twitter she said talked about "all the grim bits as well as the good stuff".

MORE: Alex Jones turns heads in bridal-inspired gown as she makes glamorous return to work

Alex is still on maternity leave from The One Show, having left in April so she could take the summer to spend time with her family. She returned to work at the weekend, however, hosting the BBC Proms with little Kit in tow.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.