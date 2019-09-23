When will there be a Peaky Blinders season six? Fans might have to wait a while for Peaky Blinders series 6

Peaky Blinders season five might have just wrapped it, but it's cliffhanger means that we are already more than ready to find out what exactly is going to happen next with the Shelby family. Although BBC has yet to confirm that the series will be confirmed for season six, the immense popularity of the show would suggest that another season is a shoe-in, and the creator of the show, Steven Knight, has previously revealed that he wants to make seven series of the show.

When will season 6 be out?

However, fans might have a while to wait for upcoming episodes, as the show typically airs every two years, meaning that we might not find out the outcome of the season finale until 2021. Speaking about what to expect from the next series, the creator Steven told Slate: "I'm about to start writing season six now and if all the wheels fall off, or it goes horribly wrong, there's probably people that will say something. But at this moment, it has its own logic and momentum. Right now, it feels as if the characters are just writing themselves."

Season five ended on a cliffhanger

Steven also previously revealed that Line of Duty star Stephen Graham would be joining the cast, but denied he'd be playing Al Capone. Chatting on the Obsessed with... Peaky Blinders podcast, he said: "We're proceeding with that, but not for this series. Not Al Capone – I didn't want to go west. Because it's a minefield once you go into Chicago gangsters. I refer to him last series, but I didn't want to go into that. The amount of people who have come to us wanting to be in it is quite astonishing, and really good people. So what I've tried to avoid before is turning it into a spot the celebrity – you know, because I think it's quite distracting sometimes." Speaking about selecting the star-studded cast, he added: "I think now we're coming to the final two series, I'm going to relax and open the gates a bit because there's some amazing people who want to be in it, and I think why not."

