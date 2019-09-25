Dancing on Ice: third celebrity contestant revealed! Maura Higgins and Michael Barrymore were the first stars to be unveiled

The third celebrity contestant for Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed. Former footballer Kevin Kilbane is the latest star to join the show's line-up, and he admitted he is a "total novice" when it comes to the ice. "I'm starting from scratch here," said the sportstar, who played for clubs including Everton and Sunderland. "This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I've been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished [football], so let's just see how this one goes!"

Kevin Kilbane has joined the Dancing on Ice line-up

Kevin's announcement, which was confirmed on Talksport Radio, follows the news that Love Island star Maura Higgins, 28, and TV presenter Michael Barrymore, 67, will be taking part in the next series of the ITV show. "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge," Maura said. "I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me." Chatting about who she would like as a partner, she added: "I need someone strict I think, because otherwise I'll just throw a strop and lay on the floor." She also confirmed that training would begin at the beginning on October. Michael, meanwhile, added, "I'm delighted to say that I'll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020. I'm looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I'm very excited...it's performance time!"

Love Island's Maura Higgins is also competing

The 2020 series will also see John Barrowman James Jordan and Jake Quickenden.

Speaking about his role on the judging panel, John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”