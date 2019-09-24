The first TWO Dancing on Ice contestants have been revealed We can't wait to see this pair take part in Dancing on Ice 2020

We're so exciting for the new series of Dancing on Ice in 2020, particularly now that the first two celebrity contestants have been revealed! It was confirmed on Tuesday's This Morning that Michael Barrymore and Love Island's Maura Higgins will be taking part in the competition. Speaking about the opportunity, Michael said: "I'm delighted to say that I'll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020. I'm looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I'm very excited...it's performance time!"

Michael has joined Dancing on Ice

Maura added: "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me." Chatting about who she would like as a partner, she added: "I need someone strict I think, because otherwise I'll just throw a strop and lay on the floor." She also confirmed that training would begin at the beginning on October.

Maura is best known for appearing on Love Island

Each week the twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show. This year sees John Barrowman join Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo on the panel. Other rumoured contestants thought to be joining the series include Diversity star Perry Kiely, Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps and Joe Swash. Michelle Heaton has also revealed she'd love to join the show, telling The Sun: "Dancing On Ice would be my ultimate. As a performer you want to do something that you can learn fresh so you build up your CV. I’ve never done ice skating and I’ve never professionally been taught dancing. It is one of those shows that I would love to tick off my bucket list."

