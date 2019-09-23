Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes VERY rare appearance with boyfriend The couple attended the 2019 Emmy Awards together

Phoebe Waller-Bridge proved to be the golden girl of the 2019 Emmy Awards, picking up an impressive three trophies on Sunday night for her acclaimed comedy-drama show, Fleabag. And rooting for her every step of the way was her partner, director Martin McDonagh, who was first to congratulate Phoebe on her momentous achievement. The private couple were seated next to each other during the ceremony, and at one point were even seen sharing a sweet kiss shortly before Pheobe headed up on stage to collect one of her awards.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was joined by boyfriend Martin McDonagh at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Phoebe, 34, and Martin, 49 have been dating for around two years – and while Martin chose to skip the red carpet, he is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. The English-Irish playwright wrote and directed the acclaimed Oscar-winning film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as well as Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges. The couple first stepped out together in October 2017, when they attended a screening of Three Billboards, and even attended the 2018 Golden Globes together, where they shared a celebratory kiss together after Martin won Best Screenplay and Best Drama. Phoebe was previously married to Irish director Conor Woodman; the couple tied the knot in 2014 but announced their separation in 2017, with their divorce finalised last year.

Multi-talented Phoebe walked away with three Emmy Awards on Sunday as she led the impressive roster of British winners at the event; 13 of the 27 awards given out went to UK-based stars. Phoebe scooped the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, while Fleabag was named Outstanding Comedy Series. The actress also beat Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.