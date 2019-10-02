Holly Willoughby apologises after mistake on This Morning The This Morning host got into a spot of bother when it came to pronouncing a Strictly star's name

Holly Willoughby had Phillip Schofield in hysterics on Wednesday morning after struggling to pronounce the name an upcoming This Morning guest. The TV hosts told viewers what to expect from the programme just before it started, and revealed that Strictly stars Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec would be chatting to them in the studio about their rehearsals ahead of Saturday's show. However, Holly got into a spot of bother when it came to saying Emma's full name. She said: "And Strictly's Aljaz and his partner van-can… Emma's waltzing their way to the studio." Laughing, Holly apologised, adding: "We shall see you at 10:30, sorry, sorry," much to her co-host's amusement.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby apologised after pronouncing Viscountess Emma Weymouth's title wrong

While on This Morning, Emma and Aljaz opened up about their upcoming dance for Saturday's Movie Week, which will see them performing the Foxtrot to the Downton Abbey theme tune. The pair revealed that when they first heard the tune, they both burst into tears because it is so beautiful. Aljaz explained: "It’s beautiful music – the theme tune to Downton Abbey – it’s so powerful. We actually cried when we heard it for the first time." Emma also shared that she's finding the show challenging, but that the positive feedback from the judges has kept her on track. The 33-year-old said: "The lovely comments are so encouraging, it’s all so new and it’s such a steep learning curve." She revealed that she has been very self-critical since starting the show, admitting: "I’m very hard on myself, it’s my biggest flaw and I need to work on that."

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte's surprising taste in food

Emma is partnered with Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec

READ: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball forced to miss show

During an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! magazine earlier this month, Emma revealed her excitement at being paired with Aljaz. "I knew that I was going to get a tall boy, because I'm 5ft 8", but every time I talked about it I felt nervous," said Emma. "I'm really thrilled they've put us together. Aljaz is a brilliant, hardworking dancer and I'm so excited to be taught by somebody who has got such incredible experience." She added: "We get on, our personalities match, and it will be good to train with someone who has a similar energy and sense of humour." She's also a big fan of his wife and fellow professional dancer, Janette Manrara. "They are couple goals! And they love animals!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.