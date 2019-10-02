It Takes Two’s Zoe Ball misses show – but a familiar face will replace her The Strictly spin-off will have a new temporary host

Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show will have a different feel on Wednesday evening, as host Zoe Ball is unable to fulfil her presenting duties due to illness. Thankfully, though, another veteran presenter who also has experience competing on the main show will be stepping into her shoes: Gethin Jones will stand in for Zoe. The rugby player turned Blue Peter presenter took part in series five of Strictly in 2007 and has previously appeared as a reporter and guest presenter on It Takes Two.

Gethin Jones competed on series five of Strictly Come Dancing

The news was announced on the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, with a post that read: "Our HERO of the hour and 'Roving Reporter' @GethincJones will be hosting #ItTakesTwo tonight in place of the lovely @ZoeTheBall... Get better soon Zoe!" The 48-year-old has come down with the flu, as she revealed on her own Twitter account, where she posted: "Gutted to say I’ve been taken down by a nasty bout of flu. Huge apologies for missing the R2 Breakfast Show & It Takes Two."

Zoe also missed her radio show on Wednesday morning

Zoe also shared her gratitude to Gethin for filling in on It Takes Two and to Nicki Chapman for taking over her Radio 2 Breakfast Show duties on Wednesday morning. She tweeted: "Thanks to @Nicki_Chapman & @GethincJones for stepping in. Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin with this flu, it’s such a stinker." Fans were quick to wish the star well, commenting: "Get well soon, lovely Zoe," "Just got over it, take care Zoe," and "Rest & relax lovely lady xx." Another encouraged her replacement, writing: "Good luck Gorgeous Gethin!"

Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two will feature Will Bayley and Alex Scott with their dance partners, Janette Manrara and Neil Jones, as well as Dianne Buswell and her professional partner Dev Griffin and former Strictly dancer Ian Waite, who made it to the final with Zoe back in 2005.

