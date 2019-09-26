Find out why This Morning has been cancelled today Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have a day off

Fans have been left disappointed once again after it was revealed that This Morning has been cancelled. The popular daytime ITV show will not air today (26 September) to make way for England’s Rugby World Cup match against USA. In another schedule shake-up, instead of watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield from 10.30am, viewers will now see a special edition of Tipping Point’s best finals from 10:25am after the usual showing of Judge Rinder. Coverage of the Rugby World Cup in Japan starts on ITV at 11am, with kick-off starting at 11.45am. ITV returns to normal scheduling at 2pm.

Sadly for those hoping for an imminent return of This Morning, the programme is set to be disrupted next week and well into next month as the rugby continues. Last week, viewers vented their frustration on social media after it was announced that the start of the World Cup meant there was no This Morning on Friday (20 September) and Monday (23 September).

Holly and Phil are enjoying a day off today

MORE: Kevin Clifton reacts as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield talk Strictly curse on This Morning

"Sorry but who cares about the Rugby? It’s 10:30am I need my Holly and Phil fix," one frustrated viewer wrote on Twitter. Another moaned: "You could’ve put Rugby on another channel nobody watches. Six weeks of Rugby interrupting the schedule is not acceptable."

Congratulations to Sharon!

READ: Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood says he was forced to apologise to Stacey Dooley after Kevin Clifton jibe

There has been some good news this week though as Sharon Marshall shared some very happy news on Tuesday. The This Morning soap expert announced live on air that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Fletcher. Sharon, 48, proudly showed off her engagement ring on the show, with hosts Phillip and Holly quick to congratulate the bride-to-be. Sharon later took to Twitter and confirmed that Paul had popped the question over the weekend. Alongside a photo showing the happy couple posing with their daughter Betsey and their pet dog Lily, she wrote: "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.