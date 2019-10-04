Why Zoe Ball has been off from Strictly's It Takes Two all week We have missed Zoe Ball from It Takes Two

Poor Zoe Ball isn't having a great week! The TV presenter, who hosts the popular Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show with Rylan Clark-Neal, has been suffering from the flu, and so has been forced to pull out of several of the shows. Tweeting her disappointment at missing it, she wrote: "Gutted to say I've been taken down by a nasty bout of flu. Huge apologies for missing the R2 Breakfast Show & It Takes Two. Thanks to @Nicki_Chapman & @GethincJones for stepping in. Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else illin with this flu, it's such a stinker."

Zoe has had the flu

Gethin Jones will be stepping in to present for a second time, and will be chatting to Strictly couples Karim and Amy, and Kevin and Anneka on the show. Fans were quick to wish Zoe a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Take care Zoe. Rest & relax lovely lady," while another added: "Get well soon Zoe! Your show is in safe hands." Gethin has done a great job on the show so far, but had to apologise for Janette Manrara after she swore during the show on Thursday's episode. Chatting about Pokémon, she said: "I've discovered I am a lot like Pikachu in real life. Apparently fuzzy and cute, but don't p*** Pikachu off." Gethin then said sorry to viewers, adding: "This is an apology for the slip of the tongue then from Janette a few seconds ago."

READ: Zoe Ball's son Woody lands first TV job - and reveals how his parents reacted

We hope Zoe gets well soon!

While Zoe is recovering, we hope she has been tuning into The Circle to watch her son, Woody, in action! The 18-year-old is currently a contestant in the popular reality show, and has struck up a friendship with the loveable 56-year-old, Tim. Speaking about his parents' reaction to him joining the show, Woody said they were supportive, and spoke about what he would spend the £100,000 prize money on if he won. He said: "I wouldn't spend it all immediately. I'd get a lot of music equipment and start working on my dream. The dream is to gather a group of mates and make a record label… I might get more attention outside of the show but there will be no extra pressure on me inside The Circle because no one will know who they are!"