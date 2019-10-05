Strictly Come Dancing: What time is the show on tonight how can I vote? One more contestant will leave the competition this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday night for another glitzy live show at 6.40pm and this weekend marks the following round of departures for the celebrity contestants. The episode will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer immediately after it airs. Who can believe it's already the fourth week of Strictly?

Voting will open towards the end of the show once all 13 couples have performed - Claudia and Tess will let you know when - and closes at 21:40. Once voting has opened, online votes can be cast here and you will be able to vote a maximum of three times during each voting window. It might let you cast more than three votes, but bear in mind only your first three votes will be counted. During Strictly's Grand Final you will be able to vote a maximum of six times.

Olympian James Cracknell was the first celerity to face elimination along with his partner Luba Mushtuk. Movie Week saw the end of current Strictly champ Kevin Clifton and his partner Anneka Rice. Goalkeeper David James has found himself in the dreaded dance-off twice now so will this week see his journey come to an end?

Kevin and Anneka lost their spot in the competition in week three

It's been revealed that CBBC star Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden will be dancing a Tango to Paradise by George Ezra, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones will be strutting their stuff to Come On Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners as they tackle the Quickstep while Will Bayley and Janette Manrara will be working their Foxtrot magic to Señorita' by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello .

Next up we have Alex Scott and Neil Jones who will be performing the Tango to Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac and Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe who will be dancing a Charleston to Single Ladies' by Beyonce. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke will tackle the Viennese Waltz to Send in the Clowns by Barbra Streisand.

Comedian Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Clifton have opted for the Jive to the sound of Saturday Night's Alright (for Fighting) by Taron Egerton and last week's runner up David James will try to charm the judges with a Quickstep from another movie-themed banger, From Now On' by Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman.

We're more than excited to see Dev and Dianne show off their Cha Cha Cha skills to the sounds of Dancing with a Stranger by Sam Smith and don't even get us started on the fact that Emma Weymouth and Aljaz have chosen Kids in America by Kim Wilde for their Jive.

Fans of Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will see their sultry side as they tackle the Rumba to Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers's and RuPaul queen Michelle Visage is trying her hand – or should we say foot – at a Salsa with partner Giovanni to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz. And finally, fan favourite Saffron Barker and her partner AJ Pritchard are dancing the second Couples' Choice dance of the series to Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion. What a night.

