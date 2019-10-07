Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield forced to apologise on This Morning The pair were quick to offer their apologies after Josie swore live on air

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to apologise on This Morning after Josie Gibson swore during a live segment of the show. The former Big Brother star was filming from Courmayeur, Italy, where she was promoting the weekly competition, but panicked when she nearly fell from a raft into freezing cold water, and accidentally let out a swear word. She tried to climb off the raft while telling viewers about the prize, and struggled as the raft became to drift away while she only had one foot on dry leg.

Josie panicked as the raft became to float away

She had to be grabbed by a member of the crew as she said: "No guys, seriously, guys. Seriously guys!" Watching the drama unfold in horror, Phil covered his face before saying: "If she swore we apologise," while Holly quickly added: "We're sorry, we're sorry." Josie addressed the awkward moment, asking the pair: "I didn't swear, did I?" Viewers were quick to comment on the incident, with one tweeting: "Josie nearly fell in," accompanied by laughing crying emojis, while another added: "Any chance Josie can do the next segment balancing on the rim of an active volcano, in a pair of petrol-soaked dungarees? You want the BAFTA... You gotta earn it."

It has been a busy day on This Morning, as Holly and Phillip announced that 2019's Halloween theme on the show will be the 'The Wizard of Oz', leading Holly to debut a fabulous pair of bright red, glitter shoes. The show's stylists found a simple red stiletto and used glue and red glitter to get the full-on Dorothy effect, and we loved them! They also announced that they will launching 'Wizard Of Pawz: Our Search for Toto.' which will be a nationwide search for a dog to win the role of Toto for the Halloween episode.

