Coronation Street star denies she's signed up to I'm a Celebrity We so wanted to see this happen!

Fans are just weeks away from finding out who's joining I'm a Celebrity this year, and as the waiting game begins, various names have been thrown around. Although one star who is definitely not flying to Australia – despite previous reports – is Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

After posting a gorgeous photo of her baby grandson Teddy on Instagram, Kym was inundated with messages about the blue-eyed tot. But one follower mentioned her possible I'm a Celeb stint, replying, "Beautiful. I hope you're going in that jungle," alongside a winky face emoji. Disappointing fans, Kym responded: "Nope I'm not x."

Kym Marsh uploaded this gorgeous shot of her grandson

The 43-year-old actress became a grandmother for the first time in May after her daughter Emilie Cunliffe, 22, gave birth. Announcing the joyous baby news on Instagram, Kym wrote: "Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a 'Loli' for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!!

"I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can. Welcome to the world 'Baby Hoz' #name to follow."

The actress has said she isn't doing I'm a Celeb

This week has certainly been an emotional one for Kym, who is waving goodbye to Corrie after 13 years. The Michelle Connor actress was spotted filming her final scenes, which will air this winter. Her character discovers that Robert Preston is leading a double life and has a pregnant fiancée Vicky Jeffries, played by Kerri Quinn.

While Kym may not be heading to the jungle, her co-star Alan Halsall has been widely rumoured to be participating. Alan fuelled the fire even more in September when he shared a photo of himself on Instagram, posing in a woodland area, wearing hiking boots and all. It was Alan's caption that sent fans into a frenzy as he wrote: "........it's a jungle out there." The 37-year-old added a caterpillar emoji as well as a winky face emoticon. His fellow Corrie star Ryan Thomas seemed to confirm the news as he replied: "Can't wait to see you in the jungle congratulations mate."

