The Queen returns to London following extended summer holiday in Scotland Her Majesty has been spending the summer in Balmoral

It's back to London and back to work for Her Majesty the Queen, who returned to the English capital on Tuesday following a ten-week summer holiday in Scotland. The 93-year-old monarch arrived at Buckingham Palace in the afternoon and later that evening, she jumped straight back into official duties, meeting with the Privy Council. The Royal Standard flag was also raised at the palace, signalling the Queen is in residence.

According to the Court Circular, the Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, the Rt Hon Robert Buckland MP, the Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP and the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP were present at the meeting.

The Queen spent the summer at Balmoral Castle

The Rt Hon James Berry MP, the Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, Dr Thérèse Coffey MP, the Rt Hon Oliver Dowden MP, the Rt Hon Joseph Johnson MP, the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP and the Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP were sworn in as members of the Privy Council. Jacob Rees-Mogg, as Lord President, also had an audience with the Queen beforehand.

The monarch traditionally spends the summer months at Balmoral Castle, which is said to be her favourite royal residence. The seclusion and tranquillity of the estate means that the Queen can totally relax and enjoy her privacy, while also host different members of her family.

Among her family visitors were the Cambridges

Among her visitors this year were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Andrew, his daughter Princess Beatrice and Andrew's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York; Prince Charles and Camilla who reside at Birkhall down the road; and the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their young children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds were also invited to spend a few days at the Scottish castle.

Later this week, the Queen will make an official appearance on Friday when she visits Haig Housing Trust in Morden to open their new veteran housing development.

