Coronation Street star Alan Halsall drops huge clue he's doing I'm a Celebrity

Alan Halsall has dropped a massive hint that he's signed up to I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The Coronation Street actor, who has previously been rumoured to be taking part in the show, teased fans as he shared a photo of himself on Instagram, posing in a woodland area, wearing hiking boots and all. It was his caption that sent fans into a frenzy as he wrote: "........it's a jungle out there." Alan, 37, added a caterpillar emoji as well as a winking face emoticon.

His fellow Corrie star Ryan Thomas seemed to confirm that Alan is heading Down Under, as he replied: "Can't wait to see you in the jungle congratulations mate." Alan's girlfriend Tisha Merry, also from Corrie, posted a thinking emoji, while Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley in the soap, commented: "No way could you eat kangaroo arse x."

Alan's fans couldn't contain their excitement as he was flooded with replies, including "Omg next jungle king right there," "Stooooop..... are you actually?!!?" and "Fabulous news, definitely be watching now."

The rumoured line-up is always a cause for excitement among I'm a Celebrity viewers. This year so far, a whole host of names has been bandied around, including Love Island fan favourite Maura Higgins, whose sister Becki told The Independent: "There is so much lined up for her but I would love to see her on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She would be terrified, but class on it — she'd be effing and blinding."

Danny Dyer also appears to have a very 'never say never' attitude to I'm a Celebrity, as he admitted on Good Morning Britain that the idea wasn't off the cards, joking: "You know me Piers, I've done a bit of reality TV." Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has also said she'd love to do the jungle, telling Lorraine: "I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes. I wouldn't mind that [cooking for camp]. I don't know what I would do with rice and beans! There is something about being in the jungle that really excites me." Watch this space!

