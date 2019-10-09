Alex Jones enjoys rare night off parenting duties at star-studded event The One Show star went to a fun night out without her children Teddy and Kit

Alex Jones is currently on maternity leave following the arrival of her baby son Kit, but on Tuesday evening The One Show presenter made a rare red carpet appearance at the Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution Gala night in central London. The mother-of-two looked stylish in a black-and-white polka dot dress, which she teamed with camel coat, patent black bag and ankle boots. Alex was joined by other famous faces at the event, including EastEnders actress Maisie Smith – who took along her mum Julia – as well as Loose Women panellist Saira Khan. Alex shared a photo from the event on Instagram Stories, which she simply captioned: "Last night."

No doubt Alex was looking forward to getting back to her baby following her evening out. In July, the star went along to the Jean Paul Gaultier Freak Show play press night, where she even got to meet the designer in person. And while she had a lovely time, she admitted that she left at 10:30pm and that she couldn't wait to be with Kit. She wrote: "First night out since having Kit last night and what a night it was! Thank you to the cast of @jpgfashionfreakshow for putting on such an incredible show and of course to the man who loves a stripe nearly as much as I do #jeanpaulgaultier. He was really down to earth and chatted for ages about how he originally designed his trade mark cone corset for his teddy bear when he was just 9 year old! Back home by 10.30 due to impending exploding boobs and desperate for a cuddle but nice to have a few hours of glamour! #fashionfreakshow."

The TV presenter shares sons Teddy, two, and five-month-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson, and has been updating her fans on her parenting journey throughout the past few months after welcoming her baby son. Most recently, Alex shared a picture on Instagram of herself in an elevator with her two children, holding Teddy's wrist while trying to stop him from pressing the elevator buttons, while Kit was strapped to her front. "If he presses that button one more goddam time," she wrote, adding: "I look 104 today." Alex is enjoying being a mum-of-two and isn't afraid to share the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives.

Ahead of welcoming her second baby, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

