Strictly Come Dancing's Zoe Ball reveals It Takes Two return after illness

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Zoe Ball has revealed she will be back on It Takes Two this week after taking a few days off due to illness. The TV host was also forced to miss her BBC Radio 2 show. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, Zoe shared: "Flippin heck. Don't get flu it's a nasty bugger. Thanks to @djgarydavies for captain'ing the breakfast show today. Seen the doc. Should be back to both breakfast and it takes two duties Wednesday. Sorry for absence. #takeyourvits honestly can't wait to be back.... love to all x."

Zoe Ball is one of the main hosts on Strictly's It Takes Two

Last week, Gethin Jones stood in for Zoe. The rugby player turned Blue Peter presenter took part in series five of Strictly in 2007 and has previously appeared as a reporter and guest presenter on It Takes Two. Zoe also shared her gratitude to Gethin for filling in on It Takes Two and to Nicki Chapman for taking over her Radio 2 Breakfast Show duties on Wednesday morning. She tweeted: "Thanks to @Nicki_Chapman & @GethincJones for stepping in. Promise to be back ASAP. Sending love to anyone else ill with this flu, it's such a stinker."

Fellow radio host Fearne Cotton also revealed that she would be covering Zoe's BBC Radio 2 show. "I'm doing the breakfast show again in two weeks' time, I'm having great fun doing it," shared Fearne. Zoe has been presenting It Takes Two since 2011 and took over Chris Evans Radio Show earlier this year as the first women to present the primetime slot. At the time of the announcement, Zoe said it was a "privilege" to present BBC Radio 2 after following her idols, Chris, and Sir Terry Wogan.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show," she said. "To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege." While there had been rumours that Sara Cox – who had been a favourite to take Chris' place – was upset at the decision, these were soon cleared on Zoe's first day on the show. The star spoke to Sara – who started her new role on the Drivetime show – and wished her good luck. Zoe told her: "You're going to smash it, gorgeous. Love you!" Sara replied: "Love you, babes."

