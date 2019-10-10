Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals when her new TV show will start The TV presenter is getting her own weekend cooking show

Nadia Sawalha recently announced that she will be getting her own cooking show, Nadia's Family Feasts, on ITV, and the Loose Women star has now revealed more details about the upcoming series – and we can't wait! The mother-of-two opened an Instagram account for the TV show on Thursday, and revealed that it will air each Sunday at 11:30am. The star began filming for it this week and shared behind-the-scenes footage, which looked like a lot of fun. "First day of filming and it's going great," she wrote. While she didn't give too much away, Nadia could be seen standing in a large kitchen area surrounded by baked goods. Her trusty stylists MotherShoppers, who also work on the Loose Women set, were also on hand to help her with her outfit choice.

Nadia Sawalha is going to be presenting her own cooking show

When Nadia first announced that she was going to be getting her own show, many of her fans were worried that she would no longer be working on Loose Women if the programmes clashed, but because it is going to air on the weekend it looks more than likely that she will continue to work on both shows. Nadia's cooking show came as no surprise to her loyal fans as she is often sharing recipe ideas on social media. She is also a past winner of Celebrity MasterChef and has published a number of cookbooks over the years.

Nadia with her husband Mark Adderley and daughters Maddie and Kiki

Most recently, Nadia stepped out on the red carpet wit her husband Mark Adderley and daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, to the premiere of Knives Out in central London. On Instagram, the doting mum shared a photo of her two children from the event as they walked across the red carpet. In the caption, Nadia joked that they were feeling "camera shy" as they were both covering their faces. She wrote: "Our beautiful girls having a camera shy moment on the Knives Out red carpet !! Love you."

For the past few years, Nadia has homeschooled her children and they regularly appear on her YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, which has gained a loyal following and fan base. Nadia often talks about their passion for learning and artistic abilities and in 2017, she opened up about her decision to home-school her daughters while talking to HELLO!, revealing that they have been "excelling" since they left their private school education. She said: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."