Celebrity Masterchef winner REVEALED - find out who! Congratulations to Greg Rutherford!

After six weeks of intense challenges on Celebrity Masterchef, Greg Rutherford beat the 19 other celebrity hopefuls and took home the trophy in the latest series of the popular cooking show. Speaking about his delight at winning the series following Friday's intense finale episode, the Olympic gold medallist said: "Celebrity MasterChef was an incredible experience. I’m so pleased I took part. I used everything I learnt as a sportsperson to dedicate my time and energy into creating the best food I possibly could."

He continued: "I'm over the moon that John and Gregg appreciated the effort I made and everybody else that tried my food during this process. This is a massive achievement and I look forward to using the skills that I’ve learnt during this process in the future." The show's judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace, were equally delighted with his win, with Gregg saying: "For crying out loud! I knew Greg would be ambitious today but I didn’t quite know how ambitious. He deserves every single shiny millimetre of that trophy because he has put everything into it."

John added: "I am amazed he had time to produce the food he did! Greg is a deserved winner he came into this competition knowing food as a fuel and he is walking out in love with food." Greg took part in Final Week alongside Vicky Pattison and Neil Ruddock, and the episode saw the trio pushed to the limits to create two different types of canapés in volume and cook a three-course meal inspired by their time on the show in just two hours. Greg's winning menu included a scotch egg on a rosti nest, a main course of a crusted lamb cutlets with potatoes, baby carrots and savoy cabbage and a short crust biscuit topped with dark chocolate cremeux with raspberry jelly with chantilly cream for dessert. Congratulations Greg!

