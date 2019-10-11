9 amazing NOW TV boxsets that are worth a watch Fancy some NOW TV shows to try?

Now that the weather is getting chillier, it seems that now is a better time than ever to settle in and crack on with some of those boxsets that have been on your to-do list for a long time, and NOW TV has some of the most critically acclaimed and well-loved shows to offer! Check out our top picks from the streaming service here…

Chernobyl

The ten-time Emmy winner showcases the events surrounding one of the worst power plant disasters in history, in which a nuclear reactor exploded and would have been catastrophic in Europe but for the actions of a few heroic men and women. The already dire results from the explosion contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of people, and the show looks at just why the explosion was caused, and how the Soviet Union's secrecy affected the quick actions that could have saved lives. Not only is this show totally gripping, and will leave you shocked, appalled and fascinated, you'll also walk away with a full working knowledge of a nuclear reactor. Honestly.

Succession

Probably the most talked about show of 2019 (move aside, Game of Thrones), Succession follows an extremely rich and powerful family (think the Trumps), who battle it out to be named the new head of their family conglomerate after their father takes ill. Not only is the show dramatic, with characters you both hate and love in equal measure, it is also hilarious. Season two aired in 2019, and fans have praised everything from the Emmy-award winning theme song to the frankly genius insulting one-liners. Check it out, you won't regret it.

READ: 8 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

The Handmaid's Tale

Based on Margaret Atwood's iconic novel, this show looks at a version of the USA taken over by a religious totalitarian government, who force women to become sexual slaves in order to produce children for wealthy couples unable to have their own during a birth rate crisis. The series follows June, a 'handmaid' who has her child, her husband and her rights taken away from her in the new government regime. The first two seasons are available on the streaming service, so give it a try.

A Discovery of Witches

Fans of Twilight will love this one! In a world where magic isn't believed, creatures with powers – from vampires to witches – have to live in secret, with strict rules against interspecies relationships. So when vampire Matthew meets witch Diana, the two strike up a dangerous romance that puts them both in trouble. Romantic, action-packed and dramatic, season two is already on the way and we can't wait!

READ: 19 amazing films based on true stories

Manifest

A very interesting premise sees a group of airplane passengers undergo terrible turbulence only to land at their destination and discover that they have been missing for five whole years, and that many of their loved ones have changed and moved on. Things become even stranger when the passengers begin to experience visions and messages. Just what happened on that plane?! With 16 episodes, this is certainly one you can sink your teeth into.

Patrick Melrose

Earning Benedict Cumberbatch a BAFTA for Best Actor, Patrick Melrose follows the semi-autobiographical tale about a man who turns to drug abuse to deal with his terrible childhood experiences. With each episode looking at a different period of his life, the show deals with abuse and addiction. This intense drama is sometimes tough to watch, but is worth it for Benedict's incredible performance alone.

Sharp Objects

Based on Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name, Sharp Objects follows a damaged journalist who has to return to her hometown to cover a recent, gruesome murder of a young girl. The trip brings back terrible memories of her younger life as she moves back in with her overbearing yet cold mother, and the younger half-sister she had never met, Amma, while she tries to unravel the truth behind the crime.

The Walking Dead

Yep, if you're a Walking Dead fan, NOW TV is the place to visit! The show, for those who might not know, is based on a comic book series about a zombie outbreak, and follows former sheriff Rick Grimes after he awakens from a coma to find the world overrun by the zombie threat. With season ten about to land on the streaming service, this is the perfect time to have the ultimate binge-watch with this long-running show.

Downton Abbey

Oh yes! Before the film, there was the TV series! NOW TV has all six seasons of the hugely popular period drama, which follows the upstairs and downstairs of a grand house in England in the early 1910s. Dealing with romance, class divides and plenty of melodramatic drama, this is the best thing to watch just before bed.