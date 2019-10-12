Strictly’s Katya Jones gushes over Joe McFadden after Friday night out Joe is starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Strictly's Katya Jones has been reunited with her 2017 celebrity partner, Joe McFadden. The pair enjoyed a sweet date night on Friday night and 30-year-old Katya shared a picture of their reunion with her Instagram fans.

Taking to Instagram, Katya revealed that she had been to watch Joe perform in the Priscilla Queen of the Desert musical that he's currently starring in, sharing a snap of the pair in from of the theatre's bar. Katya added the captions: "@mrjoemcfadden you were amazing!" and "I'm so proud of you." Joe is currently starring in the much-loved musical, which continues in the UK until 2020.

Katya and Joe were reunited on Friday

Joe, 44, and Katya danced their way to victory in the 2017 series of Strictly, beating joint runners up Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez and Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice to the top spot. Katya has been partnered with BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell for the 2019 series of Strictly, and made headlines this week for her performance – but it had nothing to do with her dance moves!

Katya is paired with Mike Bushell for the 2019 show

Katya slipped over on the dance floor, and later fell over again during the post-dance interview with Claudia Winkleman. Fans took to Twitter to speculate about the reason she fell and some even accused the dancer of being 'drunk'. Katya set the record straight, tweeting: "Guys! I'm totally fine. No idea what happened, so sorry. But so proud of @mikebreakfast for carrying on and delivering the dolphin!"

She then clarified that her second fall had actually been intentional: "FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia's area! And I'm def not drunk as some people think."

