What Katya Jones shouted to Mike Bushell after falling on Strictly Come Dancing REVEALED 

Katya Jones made an epic recovery after slipping over during her Strictly Come Dancing routine with Mike Bushell on Saturday night, and it has now been revealed what she shouted to her celebrity partner after she took a tumble. Strictly's official Twitter account reveals what the stars say into their microphones every week, and shared Katya's reaction after the unfortunate incident at the weekend.

After slipping during their performance of It's Raining Men, the professional dancer let out a little scream before shouting at Mike to "carry on". The routine was finished moments later, and Mike asked: "Are you okay?" to which she replied: "Well done for carrying on! Well done." Meanwhile, it was revealed that the other couples had all sorts of techniques while dancing, with Aljaz Skorjanec asking Emma Weymouth: "Shall we? Shall we?" before beginning their routine. Giovanni Pernice was giving advice to Michelle Visage throughout his performance, shouting: "Nice. Relax. Go. Slow." Amy Dowden joked about Karim Zeroual's costume, saying: "Whoo! Come on panda! Yes panda!"

Fans loved hearing what the stars said to each other during the dances, with one person writing: "Thanks. Love listening to these outtakes," while another added: "Love these clips every week! Thanks for sharing and please keep doing it!" However, others felt disappointed that Neil Jones and Alex Scott, who said odd things like "beans on toast" and "there's my favourite leg", during their previously performance, didn't make an appearance in the new video. One person wrote: "Feeling robbed that @Mr_NJones and @AlexScott weren’t on here," while another person tweeted: "Omg [for real] he definitely said something here @ bbc get your act together."

