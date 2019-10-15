Mike Bushell reveals impressive Strictly weight loss results! The TV star appeared on Loose Women with partner Katya Jones

We are only in week four of Strictly Come Dancing, but Mike Bushell is already reaping the rewards from his participation on the show. The BBC presenter appeared on Loose Women with his dance partner Katya Jones on Tuesday, and revealed that he has already lost a stone since he began his training. "I like my food, my wine and my beer," he shared. "It just shows how good dancing is for you. Dancing is transforming. I'm standing up straight, I have a different posture - we are a nation of looking down at our mobile phones…"

Strictly's Mike Bushell and Katya Jones appeared on Loose Women together

During their time on the show, Russian dancer Katya was asked about her now infamous fall during the couple's live performance on Saturday – and the cruel remarks that followed suggesting she was drunk. "In the dance hall, it's such a normal thing [to fall over]," she explained. "I just wanted him to carry on – that's all I cared about." Shown a clip of her falling over for a second time, in front of Claudia Winkleman, the 30-year-old confirmed she had done that on purpose for comic effect, adding: "See, that's how good my acting skills are!"

Katya also spoke briefly about her relationship with fellow dancer and former husband, Neil Jones. "He's just brilliant," he said. "It was dancing that brought us together, and so we are always helping each other." Asked about the public interest in the couple's private life, she added: "People, if they are looking for things, they will find them. But there really is nothing to look for."