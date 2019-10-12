Katya Jones breaks down in tears on Strictly following performance with Mike Bushell The Strictly star was also spotted still wearing her wedding ring

Katya Jones broke down in tears on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night following her performance with celeb partner Mike Bushell. The pro dancer became extremely emotional after the couple performed a Quickstep to Come On Eileen, collapsing on the dancefloor and burying her head in her hands. She even had to be helped up to her feet by Mike but was unable to stop crying as they received their comments from the judges – and their highest score of 32 points!

Viewers at home were quick to comment on her emotional breakdown, which she credited to being "so proud" of Mike and how far he's come. One said: "Is Katya Jones actually ok? What was that outburst about?" Another added: "Jaypers what is wrong with Katya Jones?" And a third added: "Katya Jones you're making me sob I love you."

Katya couldn't stop crying

The Russian pro's emotional turn comes after pictures emerged of her estranged husband Neil Jones making his way back to his partner Alex Scott's home after a night out following rehearsals. According to The Sun, the pair headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the International Ballroom Dancing Championships. After their night out, they went back to Alex’s home where they both reportedly entered at around 11pm. Since they announced their separation, Katya and Neil appear to still be on friendly terms, but Katya has yet to take her wedding rings off, wearing them each week on Strictly since the start of the series.

Mike and Katya received their highest score yet

They announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram back in August following 11 years together. They wrote: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

They continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." The post concluded: "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

