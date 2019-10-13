Strictly star Katya Jones reveals real reason she cried after dance with Mike Bushell The pro dancer has been training Mike hard all week!

Strictly star Katya Jones was overcome with emotion on Saturday night after she took to the dance floor with celebrity partner Mike Bushell to perform the Quickstep to Come on Eileen. The pro dancer burst into tears and embraced Mike, and started to well up again when the judges revealed their scores – including their first nine of the series from Motsi Mabuse. Following the show, Katya took to Twitter to explain that she was just so overwhelmed and proud of her dance partner. "It wasn't about scores for me, I was endlessly proud of @mikebreakfast. But what?? These scores! He deserves every single point! Thank you for being so dedicated, for trusting me and making me so proud!" she wrote.

Strictly's Katya Jones revealed why she was so emotional on Saturday night

Fans were quick to comment on Katya's emotional reaction too, with many taking to commenting on her Twitter post. One wrote: "You can tell how much this means to you both you deserve it so much! So, so proud of you, you've worked so incredibly hard and it was amazing to see that it all paid off." Another wrote: "So deserving! When you cried, I cried. I'm so proud of you and Mike." A third added: "Your reaction Katya, your emotion really got us here at home. You're working miracles with Mike. We love you, you're a brilliant teacher and even more as a person. Keep going."

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher gets into trouble with Motsi Mabuse over his Rumba with Oti

Katya burst into tears after dancing with Mike Bushell

The Russian pro's emotional turn comes after pictures emerged of her estranged husband Neil Jones making his way back to his partner Alex Scott's home after a night out following rehearsals. According to The Sun, the pair headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the International Ballroom Dancing Championships. After their night out, they went back to Alex’s home where they both reportedly entered at around 11pm. Since they announced their separation, Katya and Neil appear to still be on friendly terms, but Katya has yet to take her wedding rings off, wearing them each week on Strictly since the start of the series.

READ: Dianne Buswell reveals the sweet way she keeps Joe Sugg close at Strictly Come Dancing

Mike and Katya danced the Quickstep to Come on Eileen

Neil and Katya announced their separation following 11 years together in August just before the start of the new series of Strictly. While they are no longer in a romantic relationship, they have continued to work together as dance partners. Neil spoke about his professional relationship with Katya during an interview with the Radio Times in September, where he explained why their separation won't affect Strictly. He said: "She's my dance partner. We've been together a long time.” Katya also revealed that she had been working on his upcoming tour, Gingerland, saying: "I've designed all the dresses and costumes for our shows. He's going to be busy with [his tour] but the rest of the time we will be doing shows as usual, gigs together and whatever we get offered. Dancing stays the same. Nothing changes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.