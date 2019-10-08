Neil Jones reveals the REAL reason he laughed at Katya Jones' fall on Strictly The pair have split up but are still good friends

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Neil Jones chuckling after his ex-wife Katya Jones fell over for a second time on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, but the professional dancer has denied that he was laughing at her, rather he was laughing with her as she deliberately fell for a second time to make the Strictly gang laugh.

Katya deliberately took a tumble

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "So [everything] is clear, no one was [laughing] at @mrs_katjones fall on Saturday. We were [laughing] at the fact she styled it out and still made @mikebreakfast finish the routine and then we all said [she should] fall when she got into Claudia's area so she did as a joke and that's why we were [laughing] again." Dianne Buswell also confirmed that Katya fell "all in good fun" while on Heart Breakfast. After Amanda Holden asked if Katya was drunk, Dianne replied: "No, Katya was not drunk. Katya is just… she's quite funny Katya and she did it all in good fun and humour. So no, definitely not drunk."

During her dance routine to It's Raining Men with Mike Bushell, Katya slipped over and told her partner to keep going, expertly styling out the move. Speaking about her tumble, Claudia Winkleman said: "I didn't know whether that was a dance move, whether she was doing a backwards roly-poly." Katya also reached out to fans after her fall on Twitter, writing: "Guys! I'm totally fine! No idea what happened, so sorry. But so proud of @mikebreakfast for carrying on and delivering the dolphin… FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia's area! And I'm def not drunk as some people think."

