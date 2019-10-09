Alex Scott and Neil Jones make Strictly history - details The Strictly stars have become the first couple to do this…

Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has made Strictly history after becoming the first celebrity contestant to increase her score by one point each week since the beginning of the series. The former footballer and her pro partner Neil Jones had the news broken to them during an appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Wednesday evening. Speaking to host Zoe Ball about their Moana inspired Rumba during Movie Week, Zoe interrupted to let them know they have become Strictly record breakers!

Zoe said: "You entered the Strictly record books on Saturday night. You are now officially the only couple in Strictly history to increase your mark by one point each week from the start of the series! You are record breakers! That is amazing!" The couple received 21 points on week one, 22 points for week two and 23 points for Saturday's Movie Week performance. Despite her record-breaking achievement, Alex admitted to Zoe that she was slightly disappointed by her performance on Saturday. "I did get a bit emotional because we spent so long on my footwork and I wanted them to notice my footwork and nothing was said," she told Zoe, adding: "I think that was the only reason I was a bit disappointed."

Alex and Neil have increased their score by one point each week

It was Zoe's first day back at work on Wednesday after the 48-year-old was forced to take a few days off after she was struck down with the flu. But luckily for the TV personality, Gethin Jones stepped in to host It Takes Two, while Nicki Chapman filled in her spot on BBC Radio 2.

Alex and Neil are now part of Strictly history

On Monday, Zoe told her followers she would be making a return to It Takes Two and her radio show. "Flippin heck. Don't get flu it's a nasty bugger," she said. "Thanks to @djgarydavies for captain'ing the breakfast show today. Seen the doc. Should be back to both breakfast and it takes two duties Wednesday. Sorry for absence. #takeyourvits honestly can't wait to be back.... love to all x."

