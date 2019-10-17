Strictly Come Dancing shares HILARIOUS throwback video ahead of Alfonso Ribeiro's appearance The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor is set to appear on the show on Saturday

Excitement is building ahead of Strictly Come Dancing's live show on Saturday – not least because the panel are welcoming a brand new judge. Alfonso Ribeiro is set to replace Bruno Tonioli this weekend while the 63-year-old fulfils his work commitments on Dancing with the Stars, and in celebration a throwback video was posted on the official Strictly Instagram page. The clip shows the stars of the 218 series performing 'the Carlton' – the dance made famous by Alfonso's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character.

The funny video begins with Joe Sugg dancing along to It's Not Usual by Tom Jones, while others stars taking part include Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, Aljaz Skorjanec and Kate Silverton, Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts, Danny John-Jules, Gorka Marquez, Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley, to name a few. "ThrowbackThursday to that time we did the 'Carlton' in honour of this week's guest judge @therealalfonsoribeiro," the caption read. Joe, who was a runner-up in the 2018 series with partner and now-girlfriend Dianne, was among those to comment on the video. "Cor… this hit me in the feels!" he wrote. "I miss these days. What a year!!"

Week five rehearsals are well underway ahead of Saturday's show, which will see Alfonso take his place on the judging panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas. Alfonso is best known for playing Carlton Banks in the Fresh Prince, the privileged cousin to Will Smith's street-smart teenager. The character became a firm favourite among fans for regularly dancing to Tom Jones's It's Not Unusual, and his routine soon earned its own moniker – 'The Carlton'.