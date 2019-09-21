Michelle Visage sparks injury fear as she's pictured in knee brace hours before first Strictly show The Strictly Come Dancing star isn't the first celeb to face injury…

With just hours to go until the first live Strictly Come Dancing show, Michelle Visage has sparked fears that she may be suffering from a secret injury after she was pictured wearing a leg support. The Ru Paul's Drag Race judge was pictured wearing a knee brace on her right leg as she relaxed in a London park with fellow contestant Alex Scott on Friday. The 51-year-old appeared to be in pain as she limped around after struggling to stand on her feet after laying the grass to enjoy the sunshine.

Michelle may have been hoping that some time away from rehearsals with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice would speed up the healing process an injury may have caused. It is likely the long hours in the studio practising her Cha Cha Cha – which she and Giovanni are supposed to be dancing on Saturday evening – have taken their toll on her. However, she has given no indication yet that she is bowing out of tonight's performance or the competition altogether.

Will Michelle be able to dance?

If she does though, she will follow in the footsteps of Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who was forced to pull out of the competition after he injured his foot during the group routine on Strictly's launch show. Jamie, who is now facing eight weeks of recovery, admitted he cried when he was told he could no longer compete in the BBC dance show. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor," he said when the news was announced. "I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

Michelle is partnered with Giovanni Pernice

Jamie has been replaced on the show by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and he was quick to congratulate the soap star. "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year," he wrote. "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time.”

