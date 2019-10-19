Victoria Beckham asks fans for advice after suffering from painful looking eye allergy during her travels The former Spice Girl shared a photo of her bloodshot eye on Instagram Stories

Victoria Beckham has spent the majority of her week in New York, but the travelling has taken its toll on her body. The former Spice Girl revealed that she has been suffering from an eye allergy over the past few days and shared a photo of her bloodshot eye on Instagram Stories on Friday to ask her fans for any advice on treating it. She wrote: "Goodbye NYC! Great week. Definitely feeling it in my eyes. What are your suggestions for tired, red eye recovery?" Despite feeling the toll of her busy schedule, David Beckham's wife had an incredible week in the Big Apple, where she had gone to promote her new Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, which she launched in September.

Victoria Beckham asked for advice after suffering from an eye allergy

The doting mum was looking forward to getting back to London to see her children just in time for the weekend. Victoria shares sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 17, Cruz,14 and Harper, eight, with husband David, and although the pair travel a lot for work, they make sure that one of them is always at home with the children. Victoria is determined to set a good example to her children when it comes to having a strong work ethic and while she misses them when she is away, she tries not to feel guilty for her career. She told E! News that her advice to other working parents is: "Just don't feel bad. Just don't feel guilty. We're trying to do the best that we can. You want to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional and just be good and kind to yourself."

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William return to the UK to be with their children

Victoria is taking the fashion and beauty world by a storm

David and Victoria also want to make sure that their children are kept grounded, despite their parents' global fame and their privileged lifestyle. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

READ: Jamie Oliver thanks fans for their support following a difficult year

Victoria has also admitted that they are strict with their children, but that they make sure that they have a lot of fun. Talking to E! News, she said: "We are strict with the kids. You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.