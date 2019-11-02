Strictly's Johannes Radebe reveals the reason he fought back tears on last week's show This was SO emotional!

They were firm fan favourites on Strictly Come Dancing, but sadly Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley and her professional dance partner Johannes Radebe were voted out of the competition after competing in the dance-off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones. And pro-dancer Johannes has now opened up about his reaction on hearing the news.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the pair said their goodbyes, with Johannes struggling to get his words out as he thanked his partner for all her hard work. And although the couple were both clearly devastated that their time together had come to an end, Johannes opened up exclusively to HELLO! on the real reason behind his emotional response on Sunday's show.

"When we were voted out of the competition I probably lost it to be honest," he explained, "I was very gutted because I felt like it was not our time to go home because you've got so much potential and so much more to give." The 32-year-old dancer also recalled the moment after they had finished filming, continuing: "I remember, I just sat there and all I could ever think about was just you friend [Catherine], and how proud I am of you and what you've brought and what you've become."

Catherine and Johannes were the fifth couple to be eliminated from the competition

He may no longer have a celebrity partner on the show, but Johannes will no doubt continue to wow audiences and viewers with his show-stopping routines in the professional routines, much like during week five's professional dance when he made history by dancing in heels. Speaking about his iconic dance, he told HELLO! how the routine came about. "It was my idea together with Strictly."

Johannes made histroy with his part in week five's professional group dance routine

He continued: "When the choreographer suggested we were doing 'vogue-ing', I was like 'okay – can we go ALL the way?' and she was like 'yes, you can.' And that approval meant everything to me." Johannes explained why he was so grateful to do the routine, which was a Strictly first, stating: "I realise the impact that that had and I realise the importance of representation in this world. It was amazing. And I'll forever be grateful."

