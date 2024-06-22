Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Shirley Ballas gives massive update on 'off the charts' line-up
Strictly's Shirley Ballas gives massive update on 'off the charts' line-up

Shirley has been the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017

Shirley Ballas in a blue and white dress© Karwai Tang
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
This year is set to be massive for Strictly Come Dancing as the popular BBC ballroom show marks its 20th anniversary.

Show bosses will no doubt be pulling out all of the stops to make the upcoming series the most spectacular we've ever seen, and appearing on Katie Piper's breakfast show, head judge Shirley Ballas shared a big update.

WATCH: Strictly stars take HELLO! behind the scenes

Confirming when we'd start hearing who has been cast on the upcoming series, she shared: "The celebrities will be announced, I believe July. I think it's coming up rather soon."

Probed further on the series, the 63-year-old dancer added: "It's going to be absolutely off the chart. Just when you think the show can’t get any better, it does. We've got a great professional line-up, of course, Tess and Claudia are back."

Shirley Ballas dancing in a frilly black dress© Dave J Hogan
Shirley dropped some hints about the upcoming series

Strictly has undergone numerous changes since it first aired back in 2004 and has a constantly changing line-up of professional dancers. Earlier in the month, the show confirmed its professional line-up, axing fan favourite Giovanni Pernice after he became the centre of inappropriate behaviour allegations.

In a statement following the news, the Italian dancer said: "Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media. As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

man talking whilst sat on sofa © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Giovanni won't be returning for the upcoming series

"I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth."

There have been numerous rumours about which celebrities have been signed up to dance in the milestone series, with Rosie Ramsey and Clive Myrie recently dominating the headlines.

Rosie Ramsey attends The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals red carpet © Getty
Is Rosie about to appear on Strictly?

In a post alongside her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey, the podcaster said: "Strictly professional work colleagues," but the use of the word 'strictly' got fans thinking she'd signed onto the series, after previously competing in a Christmas special. Her husband finished in fourth place when he competed back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Clive has been stoking rumours after he tagged the show in an Instagram post where he showed off some of his dance moves in Jamaica.

Clive Myrie© Production
Have Clive's moves impressed show bosses?

When pressed on Morning Live if he'd signed up, the BBC newsreader teased: "I don't know. Who knows, maybe one day.

