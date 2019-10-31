This Morning viewers had the best reactions to bizarre Wizard of Oz episode How amazing did Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield look?

The This Morning gang celebrated Halloween on Thursday with a special one-off Wizard of Oz themed episode, which included a group of witches calling for there to be snow on Christmas Day, the Wicked Witch of the West AKA Vanessa Phelps announcing the agony aunt segment, and Alison Hammond singing as the cowardly lion. We're not in Kansas anymore, Toto!

Dr Ranj also took part in the exciting day

Unsurprisingly, fans were somewhat bemused by the departure of the usual This Morning format, and many took to social media to discuss the episode. One person wrote: "This is like watching a good old cheesy horror film behind your hands, which you know you shouldn’t enjoy and it makes you cringe, but you still keep watching!" Another added: "I've actually got a morbid fascination about watching today.... can't take my eyes off it… Thank god I'm out now. It's like a weird addiction." However, some viewers loved the unusual show, with one writing: "Congratulations on a fabulous show today. Really enjoying this morning," while another tweeted: "#ThisMorning recreating wizard of oz for Halloween. Today's show is definitely my favourite theme they've done."

Holly and Phil interviewed a group of witches

The ITV producers went all out for the episode, which also saw Holly Willoughby 'crash' into the set of the show in the same way as Dorothy crashes into Oz – via a twister! After sporting her usual blonde locks in the clip before the show, Holly stepped out of the car as Dorothy, complete with brunette plaits, a blue pinafore dress and ruby red shoes. Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield had spent hours in the makeup chair while dressing up as the Scarecrow. It was also revealed that celebs and members of the crew had been scared by a witch in the days leading up to Halloween, with stars including Holly, Peter Andre and Christine Lampard jumping at the hilarious prank.

