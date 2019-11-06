Strictly star Katya Jones reveals why she won't remove her wedding ring Katya split from fellow Strictly star Neil Jones in August

It's been nearly three months since Katya Jones and Neil Jones announced the end of their marriage. But the Russian Strictly Come Dancing star has continued to wear her wedding ring, despite the couple's split. Now Katya has opened up about her decision to keep her band firmly in place. "I wear it all the time," the 30-year-old told the Sun this week. "It's too pretty to take it off. And it was probably expensive. I don't want to lose it so it stays on my finger. It's a beautiful ring." She continued: "I don't have a problem with wearing it so I don't see why anyone else should."

Katya Jones has continued to wear her wedding ring despite the end of her marriage

Katya and Neil, 37, have remained on very good terms in the wake of their separation as they continue to work alongside each other on Strictly; Katya is partnered with Mike Bushell, while Neil is teamed up with Alex Scott. The former couple were married in August 2013, after five years of dating. They announced their split in August in a joint statement that read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones breaks her silence after quitting social media

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together. Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other. We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

Katya and Neil tied the knot in August 2013, after five years together

Prior to their announcement, Katya and Neil’s marriage came under intense scrutiny in October 2018, when Katya was pictured kissing her dance partner, Seann Walsh. Katya and Seann later appeared on It Takes Two to apologise for their actions, with Katya stating: "I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."