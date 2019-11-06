Amy Dowden caught apologising to Karim Zeroual after mics left on Did you notice the pair misstep?

After an almost flawless performance that put them at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leader board, you might have thought that Amy and Karim would have celebrated following their performance. However, in the new clip shared from the Strictly Twitter account, Amy came be heard saying: "I'm sorry about that" to Karim – but we don't know why!

Listen in to all the sounds from the #Strictly dance floor in Week Seven! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/EnhA68l15w — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 6, 2019

The judges were full of praise for the pair's Quickstep, with Shirley Ballas saying: "You were so in control. That was one of the best Quicksteps I’ve ever seen!" Motsi Mabuse added: "That was the best start ever!" Our HELLO! columnists James and Ola Jordan also praised the pair, saying: "Karim was the standout for me this week. I mean, he was amazing. The Quickstep from beginning to end was amazing, his frame was amazing. It was lovely what Amy did. It was by far the best performance of the night. It was just great." Fans were equally confused as to what Amy was apologising about, with one tweeting: "What was @dowden_amy apologising about?"

READ: What Kevin Clifton told Alex Scott when the Strictly microphones were left on

Amy and Karim performed a Quickstep

The clip also revealed what Alex Scott and Kevin Clifton said to one another during their America Smooth to to Ain't No Mountain High Enough. In one moment, he says: "Slow, five, six, seven." At the end of their dance, he then told the former footballer: "I'll carry you this way," as he held her in his arms. The pair were hugely praised by the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: "I felt we saw you for the first time - I have to say this accidental partnership is working wonders." Motsi added that she was "falling more and more in love with [Alex's] dancing."

MORE: Ola Jordan surprises fans with Strictly throwback photo