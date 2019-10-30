Strictly breaking news: Will Bayley quits the show following injury The Paralympic champion was paired with Janette Manrara

Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing fans. Will Bayley has been forced to quit the show after sustaining an injury during rehearsals last week. The 31-year-old, who is a World Table Tennis Paralympic champion, was paired in the competition with Janette Manrara.

"I'm gutted my Strictly journey has had to come to an end," said Will in a statement. "I've loved being part of the show, and am so grateful for the phenomenal support we have received. I want to say a special thank you to Janette for believing in me and giving me the confidence to believe in myself. The things we achieved, from our Couple's Choice dance through to the lifts in our Salsa, will stay with me forever. I've had the time of my life."

The sad news was announced on Wednesday night

Janette added: "Absolutely devastated that Will and I will not be able to continue dancing. We made some incredible memories that I will never forget, and I am pleased to have shared them with such an inspirational person, whom I can now call a friend for life."

Will Bayley has sadly quit following an injury

Meanwhile, executive producer Sarah James, said: "We are so sad that Will is unable to continue on the show. He is an incredible and talented person who has brought us some unforgettable moments this series - in particular his powerful and moving Couple's Choice routine. He will be greatly missed and we wish him a speedy recovery."

There were fears that Will would have to pull out of Strictly after he didn't appear in last week's show. He was given a bye through to the next week, but sadly his Strictly journey has come to an end. Will had sadly injured his knee during rehearsals and was told by medics that he "absolutely cannot dance".

Speaking to Claudia, Janette said: "Obviously he's a bit gutted that he can't be here to dance the Jive that he loved all week but he's home, he's icing, and will come back stronger next week. He was so looking forward to be live, energetic Will but we're going to stay positive and move forward."

