Olivia Colman reveals meeting with Prince William 'didn't go very well' It turns out that Prince William is not a fan of The Crown!

Olivia Colman has opened up about meeting Prince William at a dinner, and admitted their exchange “didn’t go very well”. The Oscar-winning actress, who is set to play William’s grandmother the Queen in season three of The Crown, opened up about their meeting on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night.

When asked if she has met any member of the royal family, she explained: “Yes, but it didn’t go very well. I met Prince William at a dinner and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you’re doing.’ I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?’ His answer was a firm, ‘No.’ But he was very charming and very lovely.” She also opened up about playing the Queen in the new series, joking: “I did nothing [to prepare], though I did have a movement coach, but still I walked like me, or rather like a farmer.”

Olivia opened up about the funny meeting with William

Olivia also recently met Princess Anne after she received a CBE for her services to drama back in October. Wearing a grey checked dress and a black hat, Olivia beamed as she chatted with the Princess Royal and palace staff during the investiture. During the dinner, the actress previously confessed to The Sunday Times that her husband Ed Sinclair once stole some loo roll from Buckingham Palace.

Fans have been excited to see Olivia take over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, who played her in the first two seasons of the popular Netflix show. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "So dang excited for #TheCrown to come back! Olivia Coleman is amazing in everything she's in." Another added: "I'm so ready #TheCrown to come back!! So psyched to see what Olivia will do with the role!"

