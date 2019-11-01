The Crown star Olivia Colman admits she'd 'rather give birth' than do terrifying Children in Need gig Olivia Colman was shaking while recording a cover of Glory Box by Portishead

Olivia Colman has opened up about taking part in a "terrifying" gig for Children in Need, where a host of stars joined together to record an album in order to raise money for the charity. The album, which was released on Friday, sees stars including Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant and Helena Bonham Carter all take part with unique performances. In a video of Olivia recording her song, Glory Box by Portishead, the Oscar-winning star admitted that it was the "scariest thing" she'd ever done.

She said: "I was fine with the nerves until now because I was busy thinking about other things but now I'm here... This is by a country mile the worst thing I've ever done, the scariest thing I've ever done. I'd rather give birth again with no drugs than do this. I'm really shaky!" When a producer asked if she was okay, she hilariously replied: "I'm having a lovely time," before turning to the camera and saying: "Don't want to be rude."

Olivia took part in recording the album

She added: "You're all unbelievably lovely, it's just unbelievably terrifying when you're out of your comfort zone." The Crown actress was accompanied by her Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller Bridge and her sister Isabelle, who played the ukulele for the song. Speaking about Olivia's amazing singing skills, Phoebe told the camera: "I knew [she] can sing because of karaoke... It's been a dream to support her musically." Olivia also arranged for Taylor Swift to pay a visit to the recording studio to surprise Shaun Dooley, who was recording her hit song Never Grow Up for the album. Complimenting Shaun on his performance, Taylor admitted that Olivia had texted her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who worked with the actress on The Favourite, to invite her to look in on the recording session.

