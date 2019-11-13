Strictly's Motsi Mabuse takes her daughter on tour! See the sweet photo

Motsi Mabuse is one seriously busy lady! The 38-year-old, who famously appears as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing every week, is currently touring Germany with Let's Dance – all the while being a devoted mum to her one-year-old daughter. And this week her professional and personal life came together when Motsi revealed she was taking her little girl on tour with her. The TV star uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her toddler holding handfuls of makeup pencils, although she took care to keep the majority of her face hidden from view. "Official tour baby!" Motsi captioned the photo. "When your mom is running late and you have been promoted to makeup assistant by @sebastian_salas-rodriguez. Things do get serious on tour!" She added the hashtags #myangel and #myeverything.

South Africa-born Motsi – who is married to Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk – is extremely private about her family life and her daughter, but she recently opened up about motherhood during an interview on Lorraine. Explaining her decision to commute from London every week for Strictly, she said: "I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me." The TV star added: "The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

Motsi has been a popular addition to the Strictly panel, and recently said that she was finding it nice being on the same show as her younger sister, pro dancer Oti Mabuse, because it means they are now in the same country for one day of the week. The pair are incredibly close, and Oti has praised Motsi for being the person who first introduced her into dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She's still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I've literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

