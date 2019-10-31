Strictly's Giovanni Pernice pokes fun at girlfriend Ashley Roberts' Halloween costume Giovanni is partnered with Michelle Visage on this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice poked fun at girlfriend Ashley Roberts' Halloween outfit on Thursday night. To celebrate Halloween, Ashley, 38, dressed up as Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family, and Giovanni decided to follow in his partner's footsteps and copy the look. The 29-year-old shared a side by side snap of himself and Ashley on Instagram, adding the cheeky caption: "Let’s get down to it. ..Who wore it better? She ain’t taking my crown."

Many of the Strictly star's fans were quick to voice their opinions, but it seems the results were tied! Some opted for Giovanni, writing: "Def Gio," and "Definitely you Giovanni." Others threw their vote behind Ashley, writing: "Can't cope. Ashley pulls it off better than you!" and "Ashley wore it better."

Giovanni shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

The former Pussycat Doll singer and her beau have been dating since they met on Strictly in 2018, and have gone from strength to strength ever since. Ashley made a rare appearance on Strictly over the weekend and even shared a snap of herself and Giovanni backstage, adding the adorable caption: "So proud of my #halloweenking Smashed it last night as always. Your choreography, storytelling, dancing and characterization is top level baby. Love you #killingit #proudgirlfriend."

Needless to say, Giovanni was moved by his partner's kind words and responded: "Thank you my love for these kind words but especially thank you for being such an amazing supportive girlfriend!!! ti amo di più."

Ashley recently told the Daily Mail's YOU magazine that she's in no rush to have children with Giovanni though, explaining: "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year, but then I was, like, 'I’m not even going to put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they’re meant to be'. Now I’m too busy to think about it. Let’s see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don’t work out timing-wise, there’s adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

