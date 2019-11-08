Strictly stars reveal what they love the most about Michelle Visage Michelle is partnered with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing has shared a hilarious compilation of Michelle Visage laughing on Instagram and the Strictly professionals have flocked to the comment section in celebration of the RuPaul star's iconic giggle. Loud and husky, Michelle's laugh would light up any room. Beneath the video – which features Michelle and her partner Giovanni Pernice messing around in-between rehearsals – many of the hit show's dancers expressed their love for 51-year-old Michelle's laugh. Oti Mabuse wrote: "When she laughs in my ear like this," and big sister Motsi Mabuse, who is a judge on the show, added: "So funny just have to laugh."

Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher is clearly also a huge fan of the infamous giggle, and commented: "I L O V E this." Giovanni, who no doubt hears Michelle's laugh the most, replied with: "Wow. Welcome to my ears, people!"

The video was shared on Strictly's official Instagram

It's clear that Strictly viewers are also big fans of Michelle's laugh. One wrote: "Michelle's laugh is infectious," and another added: "Her laugh is the greatest thing!" A third even went so far as to say: "Love Michelle! She simply must win."

Michelle and Giovanni are known for having a close, playful relationship. On Wednesday, 29-year-old Giovanni revealed on Instagram that he thinks his dance partner had given him psoriasis, a skin condition that causes red, flaky, crusty patches of skin covered with silvery scales. Speaking to the camera, Michelle explained: "I just scratched myself because I was itchy. He says I'm giving him psoriasis." Giovanni replied: "Yes you are giving me psoriasis. But other than that it's going really well."

Psoriasis normally appears on elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, although the condition can appear anywhere on your body. Most people are only affected with small patches. In some cases, the patches can be itchy or sore. Triggers for flare-ups include stress, certain medication, hormonal changes, and skin injury. We hope it doesn't affect the couple's performance on Saturday night!

