Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Michelle Visage caught flirting with microphones left on We loved their Addams Family performance!

Giovanni Pernice and Michelle Visage were caught flirting in the new clip from Strictly Come Dancing's official Twitter account, which revealed just what the couples' were saying to one another during the performance! The pair, who danced the Foxtrot to the Addams Family on Saturday night, truly embodied their characters of the loved-up Morticia and Gomez Addams as they flirted during their performance.

There were some spooky sounds coming from the #Strictly dancefloor on Saturday... 👀 It's time to listen in on Week Six! pic.twitter.com/8YZKTo2gED — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 30, 2019

After Giovanni can be heard kissing Michelle's arms, he then shouted: "Michelle!" in a flirtatious manner as they danced together. Fans were quick to comment on the funny moment, with one writing: "@pernicegiovann1 is so hilarious on every single one of these! What a legend!" Another added: "@jojo_radebe saying 'push me' is my new sexuality," to which one fan replied: "Mine is Gio saying 'Michelle.'"

Michelle and Giovanni are through to another week on the show

The video also revealed what Kevin Clifton said to Alex Scott after getting confused during their dance, which he quickly learned 45 minutes before the performance after Neil Scott was injured. During their high kicks, Alex shouted: "Stop, Kev," and once their routine came to an end, Kevin apologised. "Well done," he said. "You were amazing. I'm so sorry." Reigning champion Kevin later took to Instagram to praise Alex, writing on Instagram: "Unbelievable performance from @alexscott2 last night. @mr_njonesofficial and myself were so proud of her."

He added: "At the last minute her partner gets an injury. Has to pass the routine on to another professional in about 45mins. Then even when I made a mistake she carried on and got me through the routine. Talk about calm under pressure. Just shows how difficult it is to get to a performance on a Saturday that comes together. It also shows how far @alexscott2 has come in 6 weeks and what fantastic work @mr_njonesofficial has been doing. They both deserve so much love. Hopefully, you'll be back on your feet Neill. I want to see you 2 do that routine together in the final!"

